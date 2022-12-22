Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.

A search warrant led to the discovery of tractors, a bulldozer, and other pieces of heavy machinery, according to Henry County deputies.
A Judicial Drug Task Force executed the search warrant with the Henry County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all.

Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

HCSO reports that a search warrant was executed at the home on Beane Lane in Paris. During the search, agents said they found four John Deere tractors, a bulldozer, a mini excavator, and a boat on the property. All are believed to be stolen from various locations.

Authorities said they also found roughly 2 ounces of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, more than 30 guns, and $17,000 in cash.

Jerry Beane was arrested and booked into the Henry County Jail on $500,000 bond.

