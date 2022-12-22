Travelers change plans before winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With cold temperatures on the way to Middle Tennessee, some drivers are hitting the road earlier to avoid dangerous conditions.

Stacy and Danna Chapman were one of the many travelers who stopped by the Johnny Cash Rest Area in Dickson County.

“We’re going to go home and see the folks, Dallas, Texas, area. We do that once a year,” Stacy Chapman said.

It’s a 19-hour drive time for the Chapmans from where they’re from in Virginia heading to Texas to spend time with the family for the holidays.

“We were originally going to leave tomorrow morning, and we watched the weather and just kept looking at it. You know, let’s just get out before the weather gets bad,” Danna Chapman said.

Yolando Till is also traveling from Virginia to Texas for the holidays. The Dickson County rest stop is the halfway point of her long journey.

“I wanted to avoid anything where it was going to be icy,” Till said.

Till left around 4 a.m. Wednesday, hours before their original plans.

“We did leave just a little early because my brother had called me yesterday and said you might want to leave early instead of later in the evening,” Till said.

Most of the Southeast is bracing for some of the coldest wind chill temperatures in nearly a decade this holiday weekend.

That’s why travelers who even have a shorter drive said they had to leave sooner.

“We’re planning to head down to Memphis tomorrow for Christmas, but we left a day early because of the weather,” Ryan Wade said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.