Tennessee, Vanderbilt ink Midstate players in early signing period

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The early signing period opened on Wednesday with Tennessee and Vanderbilt signing several from Middle Tennessee.

The Volunteers signed 29 players, including a few from the Midstate.

Josh Heupel’s early success on the field has only helped with recruiting.

“These guys, a lot of them were already on board. Some of them came onboard as the season unfolded,” Heupel said during Wednesday’s press conference. “I think they understand the trajectory, where this program is heading, the fact that you can compete for championships. You put those things together, you have a really powerful product to go sell.”

The Volunteers finished the regular season with a 10-2 record and will play Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

Lipscomb Academy receiver Nate Spillman is one of the players that signed with Tennessee.

Other local players signing with the Vols include Arion Carter, Smyrna High; Nathan Robinson, Greenbrier High; and Ayden Bussell, Mount Juliet High.

Spillman was one of four Mustangs to sign with Southeastern Conference schools.

Vanderbilt signed 21 players on the signing day. The Commodores also snagged a Lipscomb receiver in Mr. Football winner Junior Sherrill. Vanderbilt also added another wideout from down the road, getting Christ Presbyterian speedster London Humphreys.

“He’s fast. If we know nothing else, we know he can blow the top off the coverage. To do that, in our league, that adds value to the position,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said of Humphreys.

“Junior Sherill, another local product, he’ll be someone we’ll keep a close eye on his progress this summer to see if he can be in a position to give us a boost this fall,” Lea said.

In addition to Sherrill and Humphreys, Vanderbilt also signed Ethan Crisp from Mount Juliet High School.

