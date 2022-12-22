Teens charged in connection to I-24 fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested two teenagers in connection to a Halloween night fatal shooting on Interstate 24.

The two 17-year-olds from Clarksville were both charged with first-degree murder. They have not yet been identified.

TBI says investigators determined the teens were involved in the fatal shooting of Kanetha Miller on I-24 in Robertson County. on Oct. 31. Miller was shot and killed near Maxey Road just before 6 p.m. that night.

The investigation is ongoing.

