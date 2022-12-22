Teens charged in connection to I-24 fatal shooting


Law enforcement on the scene of the fatal shooting of Kanetha Lola Renee Miller on Oct. 31, 2022.
Law enforcement on the scene of the fatal shooting of Kanetha Lola Renee Miller on Oct. 31, 2022.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested two teenagers in connection to a Halloween night fatal shooting on Interstate 24.

The two 17-year-olds from Clarksville were both charged with first-degree murder. They have not yet been identified.

TBI says investigators determined the teens were involved in the fatal shooting of Kanetha Miller on I-24 in Robertson County. on Oct. 31. Miller was shot and killed near Maxey Road just before 6 p.m. that night.

The investigation is ongoing.

