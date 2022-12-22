Teens charged in connection to I-24 fatal shooting
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested two teenagers in connection to a Halloween night fatal shooting on Interstate 24.
The two 17-year-olds from Clarksville were both charged with first-degree murder. They have not yet been identified.
TBI says investigators determined the teens were involved in the fatal shooting of Kanetha Miller on I-24 in Robertson County. on Oct. 31. Miller was shot and killed near Maxey Road just before 6 p.m. that night.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.