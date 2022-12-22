TDOT pretreats roads ahead of winter storm

TDOT is urging drivers to stay home if they don’t have to get out on the road.
TDOT is brining roads ahead of severe winter weather.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is pretreating heavily traveled roads, highways, and trouble spots ahead of the winter storms and frigid temperatures.

On Wednesday, they started laying down brine on state roads.

TDOT will continue to have crews spray brine on the road even though rain is in the forecast. Rebekah Hammond from TDOT says the rain won’t wash away the salt entirely, but if temperatures plummet, the brine might stop working

“Salt really is not effective below, we say, around 20 degrees so really if you don’t have to get out on the road, please don’t,” said Hammond. “We are going to do everything we can to hopefully get you where you need to go to see your family.”

TDOT is urging drivers to avoid driving Thursday evening and Friday morning to avoid traveling on slick roads. If you see their crews working to treat the road, give them space to do their job.

