TDOT hopeful resurfaced roads will limit pothole problems

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bitter cold snap is expected to hit Middle Tennessee this week, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation is hoping it doesn’t set off a new season of pothole problems.

After potholes became a common complaint of Nashville drivers last winter, TDOT introduced two new measures to try and limit road trouble this year.

Starting the spring, TDOT resurfaced interstates and roads it believed couldn’t make it through another harsh winter.

“We had several roads that were at the end of their lifespan, and it showed,” Rebekah Hammonds, TDOT Region 3 Community Relations Officers, said. “We have put substantial effort to make sure that, yes, we are going to have potholes, but to make sure that it doesn’t happen on such a grand scale.”

Among the roads and interstates that were resurfaced, according to TDOT, were:

Briley Parkway, Davidson County, from McGavock Pike to I-65,

I-40, Davidson County, from U.S. 70 to Charlotte Pike,

I-40, Wilson County, from east of 840 to U.S. 70 and east of U.S. 70 to Smith County line,

I-40, Smith County, from Wilson County line to east of SR 53,

I-24, Rutherford County, from Medical Center Parkway to Stones River,

I-24, Rutherford and Bedford counties, from east of Epps Mill Road to Coffee County line,

I-65, Robertson County, from Sumner County line to Honey Run Creek bridge,

I-65, Maury County, from Marshall County line to near SR 99, and

I-40, Cheatham County, from Williamson County line to Davidson County line.

TDOT also introduced a hotline you can call and talk to a real person to report potholes. That number is 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349). You’re encouraged to note the exact location, including the route, mile marker and nearby cross streets. If the road is managed by a city, TDOT said it will put you in touch with the proper entity.

You can also report potholes through the TDOT website.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.