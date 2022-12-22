Silver Alert issued for missing Warren County man

35-year-old Wayland Cato went missing on Wednesday.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a man who went missing out of Warren County on Wednesday.

TBI is looking for 35-year-old Wayland Cato, who has a medical condition that could make it difficult for him to find his own way home. Cato was last seen on Wednesday near Old Nashville Highway in McMinnville.

Cato is described as 6 feet tall and roughly 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Cato’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Influenza.
2 deaths related to flu reported by TN Department of Health
WSMV Flu patient
Tennesseans dealing with flu season
Franklin chimney fire
Fire crews extinguish Franklin chimney fire
crews battle house fire
Fire crews extinguish Franklin chimney fire