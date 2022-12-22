Silver Alert issued for missing Warren County man

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a man who went missing out of Warren County on Wednesday.

TBI is looking for 35-year-old Wayland Cato, who has a medical condition that could make it difficult for him to find his own way home. Cato was last seen on Wednesday near Old Nashville Highway in McMinnville.

Cato is described as 6 feet tall and roughly 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Cato’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

