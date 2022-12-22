Shot fired after basketball game at Lipscomb Academy

Lipscomb had just played Hillsboro when the gunshot was heard.
The basketball game was over and a large group of teenagers was outside when a single gunshot went off.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to the basketball gymnasium at Lipscomb Academy for a possible shooting on Wednesday night.

According to MNPD, several teenagers were outside the gymnasium after the Lipscomb-Hillsboro basketball game just before 10 p.m. when a gun was fired. Witnesses told police the crowd of teenagers dispersed immediately.

Officers found a single shell casing at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Lipscomb Academy lost the basketball game to Hillsboro, 78-80.

