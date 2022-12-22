Shot fired after basketball game at Lipscomb Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to the basketball gymnasium at Lipscomb Academy for a possible shooting on Wednesday night.

According to MNPD, several teenagers were outside the gymnasium after the Lipscomb-Hillsboro basketball game just before 10 p.m. when a gun was fired. Witnesses told police the crowd of teenagers dispersed immediately.

Officers found a single shell casing at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Lipscomb Academy lost the basketball game to Hillsboro, 78-80.

