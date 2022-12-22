Severe winter weather survival guide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As freezing temperatures approach, it’s important to stay updated with the latest information to remain informed and safe during intense weather conditions.

Information regarding road conditions, travel concerns, power outages and more can be found below:

Forecast

Around one inch of snow or less is expected for most of the area, but some higher elevations and areas farther north of Nashville could see up to two inches, our meteorologist Stefano DiPietro reports.

For areas west of I-65, snow can be expected to begin around 3 or 5 p.m. on Thursday. Snow will begin at around 5 to 7 p.m. for those in Nashville, and around 7 to 9 p.m. for those who live on the plateau.

For the full forecast, visit our First Alert weather page.

Flight concerns and cancelations

Thousands of people are flying in and out of the Nashville International Airport (BNA) for the holiday season, our Joylyn Bukovac reports. Brutally cold temperatures and severe winter weather have canceled and delayed several flights for travelers flying out of the airport this week.

According to the flight tracking site, Flight Aware, over 60 flights have been delayed or canceled for travelers flying in and out of Nashville on Thursday so far.

For the latest information regarding general flight cancellation concerns, visit flight aware’s website. For status information on a specific flight, visit BNA’s website and provide a flight number.

Road conditions

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid driving Thursday evening and Friday morning. Roads will be slick, and the freezing temperatures may cause the salt and brine on the roads to stop working.

“Salt really is not effective below, we say, around 20 degrees so if you don’t have to get out on the road, please don’t,” said TDOT Community Relations Officer Rebekah Hammond. “We are going to do everything we can to hopefully get you where you need to go to see your family.”

TDOT will continue to have crews spray brine on the road throughout the day.

Power outages

Severe winter weather can spark power outages, which could cause families to lose access to heat when they need it most.

The American Red Cross Organization offers tips on how to prepare for what to do during a power outage on its website. The organization suggests having a kit filled with things such as a flashlight, radio, batteries, and first aid medical items ready to go.

Another tip is to seal windows throughout the home, as this could aid in keeping the heat in and the cold out. In extreme cases, plan how and when to evacuate safely, and find a safe and heated area.

To report a home power outage with Nashville Electric Services, visit their website and submit a report online. NES also offers an interactive map that allows customers to track power outages around the area.



Middle Tennessee Electric offers similar elements on its website and allows customers to track outages too.

If another electric company services your home, try visiting their website or calling their number to report an outage, or see if a power outage map is available.

For those needing shelter, Metro Nashville’s Extreme Cold Weather Shelter will be open from 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 to 7 a.m. on Dec. 27. The shelter is located at 3230 Brink Church Pike, and WeGo buses will be available for those without access to transportation.

More information can be found on Metro Nashville’s website.

