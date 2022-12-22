Nashville residents flock to grocery store prior to cold weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One tradition Nashvillians grab onto this time of year is the cold or snowy weather run to the grocery store.

One thing you can’t call Nashvillians are unprepared. When they hear snow or cold weather in the forecast, they head to the grocery store.

At the Charlotte Pike Kroger, there was a reasonable response to the forecast of cold.

If Jaynie Thompson’s shopping car could talk, it would say be prepared.

“It makes sense really. Why take a chance and wait, especially if you have big plans for the weekend,” Thompson said.

Bread and milk are what matters most. The shelves were still full and fine on Wednesday afternoon.

