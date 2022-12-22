Nashville resident concerned over cars rolling through four-way stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who lives near a four-way stop in west Nashville said the majority of vehicles that approach it do not fully stop, making it a dangerous intersection.

Reza Filsoofi lives near the intersection of Fleetwood Drive and Hillwood Boulevard.

“We noticed that people really don’t pay attention to the stop signs, that people coming from Hillwood especially, because there’s a sharp downhill,” he said. “They totally ignore the stop sign, and as we go towards the evening and late night, it’s even worse.

WSMV asked the Metro Nashville Police Department about information regarding the intersection. A spokesperson said they cannot pull specific data down to the intersection, but they provided call logs.

There were at least five accident reports completed in the last two years. This number does not include drivers who were in an accident but did not complete a report.

Filsoofi said he helped pull multiple drivers out of their cars after they crashed at the intersection.

“You leave here and the picture of something happening, it stays in your memory,” he said. “The joy of the house with the trees and everything is not going to be the same anymore when you witness such an accident or something like that.”

Filsoofi said he reached out to Metro Police who told him they don’t have enough manpower to monitor the traffic there.

WSMV connected Filsoofi with an officer who has traffic-calming resources.

“The whole thing, I think, is like maybe a fraction of a second or minute of your life,” he said. “Just stop at the stop sign and avoid an accident. It’s that simple.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.