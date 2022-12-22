Missing Warren County man found safe

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that a man who had been missing since December 21 out of Warren County was found and is safe.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert last Wednesday for 35-year-old Wayland Cato who has a medical condition that they feared would make it difficult for him to find his own way home.

Cato was located on Tuesday in McMinnville and is safe.

