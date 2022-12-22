Missing Warren County man found safe
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that a man who had been missing since December 21 out of Warren County was found and is safe.
The TBI issued a Silver Alert last Wednesday for 35-year-old Wayland Cato who has a medical condition that they feared would make it difficult for him to find his own way home.
Cato was located on Tuesday in McMinnville and is safe.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.