Missing Warren County man found safe

By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that a man who had been missing since December 21 out of Warren County was found and is safe.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert last Wednesday for 35-year-old Wayland Cato who has a medical condition that they feared would make it difficult for him to find his own way home.

Cato was located on Tuesday in McMinnville and is safe.

