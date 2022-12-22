Metro PD arrest armed man who fled from police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police detectives have an armed man who fled during a traffic stop on Wednesday

According to police, a traffic stop was initiated on 20-year-old Keonta Brown at the Wedgewood Avenue intersection of 8th Avenue South.

During the stop, police became aware that Brown was armed and driving on a revoked license. Brown fled the vehicle on foot with a backpack.

He was apprehended near the intersection of Beech and Benton Avenues by detectives a short time later.

Detectives discovered around a single pound of marijuana, a stolen and loaded Glock 30 firearm, and a black digital scale on the ground in the path that Brown was running.

Brown was charged on Wednesday night with theft of a firearm, two counts of evading arrest, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, and dangerous felony weapon possession.

Brown posted his $26,000 bond and was released Thursday morning.

