Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck.

After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.

“If they don’t reopen, it will just sit here,” Tennant said. “Along with all the vaccines and stuff and all the medications.”

Employees said the Clarksville, Chattanooga and Columbia clinics are now closed. At the Clarksville locations, patients can’t get through the doors or call the clinic since the phone lines are down.

On Wednesday, Heather Henriksen started calling 600 patients, telling them to find another provider. She said they can no longer access medical records, treat their patients or give prescriptions.

“These patients do have medicines that have to be refilled and it takes 30 to 60 days to get in somewhere else,” Henriksen said. “And some places won’t see you without your records.”

For weeks, WSMV4 reached out to Joshua Constantin, Corporate Comptroller for Healthcare Solutions, the clinic’s parent company. He’s the person who manages paychecks for employees. WSMV also uncovered the federal government found him guilty of millions of dollars in fraud with a previous company.

WSMV4 reached out to Constantin and asked why the phone lines are down and what employees should do in Clarksville. He said our previous story was “misleading” and he has no further comment.

Kristen Dortch-Farmer sees 300 patients at the Clarksville clinic alone. She’s packing her belongings because she said she’s disgusted Healthcare Solutions can’t fulfill its promises.

“I can say hopefully we will be back up and running in January, but I can’t guarantee that,” Dortch-Farmer said. “There’s a lot of patients who can’t wait until then for care.”

Constantin promised employees in a phone call they would be paid by Dec. 23. WSMV4 will provide an update if and when that happens.

