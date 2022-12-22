First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Cold Moves Through Tonight

TODAY

Today is a First Alert Weather Day across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with the dangerous cold just hours away.

The first part of our Thursday stays calm, but the wind will gradually pick up as we head into the afternoon and some spots will even see a spotty shower or two.

As we head into the late stages of our day that arctic front we’ve been talking about will bring a burst of snow across most of the Mid-State through early tonight. For some, it will start off as a little rain, but we can expect a quick and pretty instantaneous change to snowfall with temperatures quickly dropping below freezing this evening. Rapidly dropping temperatures mean that this snow should have no problem sticking to roadways and sidewalks.

START TIME:

WEST OF I-65: 3-5 PM NASHVILLE: 5-7 PM PLATEAU: 7-9 PM

Snow tapers off just after Midnight in most areas, with the exception of some leftover flurries.

Around one inch of snow or less can be expected for most of the area, but some higher elevations and areas farther north of Nashville could see up to 2 inches.

DANGEROUS COLD & WIND

A rapid surge of cold air Thursday night will bring temperatures down to the single digits by Friday morning and cause a flash freeze on any wet surfaces, including our roadways.

Winds gust between 30-40 mph Friday morning and bring wind chill values down between -10° to -15°.

Highs on Friday only make it back in the teens with winds still gusting near over 30 mph at times. Wind chill values during the day Friday will still be near if not sub-zero at times.

Christmas Eve stays cold and breezy with highs in the lower 20s and upper teens and wind chills in the single digits for most of the day. At least we’ll see some good sunshine.

Temperatures stay in the 20s on Christmas Day and the wind will calm down further.

Looking for a nice ‘warm-up’ back into the 30s and 40s early next week. And then temperatures back in the 50s by Wednesday.

