Fire crews extinguish Franklin chimney fire

The took place Wednesday night and was contained to the chimney.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews worked to put out a chimney fire at a home in Franklin late Wednesday night.

According to Williamson County Fire Rescue, the fire took place in the Stonebridge Park subdivision. The flames could be seen flowing outside the chimney but were quickly knocked down before spreading to the rest of the house.

Williamson County Fire crews worked alongside Franklin Fire to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire has not been released.

The fire was contained to the chimney.(Williamson County Fire Rescue)

