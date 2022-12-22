Car catches fire after high-speed pursuit on I-24 in Montgomery Co.


The charred remains of a car that Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to pull...
The charred remains of a car that Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to pull over for a traffic stop. The driver fled from deputies and the car eventually had mechanical issues that caused it to catch fire.(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County on Wednesday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on the Exit 4 westbound on-ramp on Interstate 24 around 8:40 p.m. The vehicle did not have its headlights on and the deputy suspected that the driver may have been under the influence.

The vehicle did not stop and fled onto I-24 traveling westbound. The pursuit continued on the interstate with speeds reaching 90 mph.

The charred remains of a vehicle after it stopped on Interstate 24 while fleeing from a...
The charred remains of a vehicle after it stopped on Interstate 24 while fleeing from a Montgomery County Sheriff deputy attempting a traffic stop.(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle then appeared to have mechanical issues and debris flew off and struck a patrol vehicle causing minor damage. As the vehicle continued to flee it caught fire and eventually came to stop at mile marker 2.

The driver of the car, identified as KeAndre Marsh, 21, was arrested without incident. He was uninjured and refused treatment by EMS personnel. He is being charged with felony evading, driving without a license and violation of the light law. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the crash portion of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Several travelers take a break at the rest area in Dickson County on Wednesday trying to beat...
Travelers change plans before winter storm
Travelers change plan before winter storm arrives
Travelers change plans before winter storm
Alandus Turner, 23
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
Consumers are rushing to area grocery stores in preparation for the forecasted cold weather and...
Nashville residents flock to grocery store prior to cold weather