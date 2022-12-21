Woman gives Kingston Springs families in need Christmas presents 1 year after tornado

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - One year ago, families in Kingston Springs were starting to rebuild their lives after a tornado swept through their town. This year, several families are needing some extra help for Christmas.

Hannah Curry, a Cheatham County mom said the need is growing as inflation rises. To help spread holiday cheer, Curry started a Facebook page to help collect presents for families in need.

In 2021, Curry decided to dedicate the holiday season to help others.

“There was the big flood that happened in Dickson, we had a family we assisted with that who had lost a family member in the Dickson flood,” Curry said.

She posted on Facebook offering assistance. Once a parent reached out, she would make another post listing the toys on those children’s wish lists. Now, she runs her own Facebook page to help families. It’s called ‘Kingston Kids.’

“For the most part, what we’ve seen that has needed the most help is just our community in general with how bad the economy has gotten since COVID. A lot of people have lost jobs,” Curry explained.

Between the impact of the pandemic and the tornado that destroyed homes in Kingston Springs last December, dozens of families with kids needed help.

“A lot of people are just trying to get back on their feet just all together. A lot of these families are people who have never asked for help before,” Curry said.

This year, even more families need help buying gifts. So far, Curry, and her helpers, have supplied Christmas presents for 22 people. She is blown away by the community’s support.

“It’s just a very loving community, but also I’ve always had a very strong support system,” said Curry.

Curry was inspired to help others after getting help from loved ones and her neighbors when times got tough. In 2020, her husband was diagnosed with brain cancer. Then, one year later, she got COVID and was hospitalized for months. Curry said her heart was touched by everyone in the community who helped her family during that time.

