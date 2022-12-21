Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off.

A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage and believes it may not be the last time this happens.

“You’re going about your day and the next thing you know you hear a big sound, and your windows are busted out,” said Toy Store Owner LJ Landrum.

Landrum said she still can’t believe what she’s seen. The video showed a dark-colored car driving past Landrum’s store on Wednesday afternoon.

At the exact moment Landrum saw the car drive past, something fired at her store window that shattered the glass within seconds.

“When I slowed it down, you could see someone had their windows down even though it was raining that day and it shattered right when the vehicle went by,” Landrum said.

Landrum believes the window broke because of a high velocity pellet of a BB gun.

But it wasn’t just Landrum’s store, an abandoned restaurant and a business that was being renovated were also impacted. After boarding up her store and calling 911, Landrum said the situation went from bad to worse and that the car came back.

“The owner was supportive when it happened to us and we were just thankful it didn’t happen to her and then it happened the next day,” Landrum said. “That’s sort of mind-blowing that someone would hit the exact same spot.”

While Landrum waits, she and the other business owners are hoping that the car doesn’t come back after a second time and after they spend thousands to replace their windows.

“It’s sort of insane to have to go through,” Landrum said.

Store owners said Metro Police are on the lookout for the dark car caught on video.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.