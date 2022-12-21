School leaders say they see increase in drivers ignoring bus laws in Robertson County

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - School leaders in Robertson County said they’ve started having a major problem with people passing buses that are stopped, picking up or dropping off students.

So far this school year, 164 incidents have been reported by the eight buses that now have cameras designed to catch drivers passing a bus stopped with its lights on and signs out. Transportation Director Joshua Hinerman said the total number of passed buses is likely much higher with more than 100 other buses that do not have the new cameras.

Hinerman said three Robertson County students have been hit by cars over the past two years leading them to start installing cameras on the outside of buses to capture the license plate number of a car that passes a bus, but that has not been enough to stop people from illegally passing.

“They just keep coming,” bus driver Vanessa Hale said concerned a student could be killed by a car passing a bus. “All you can do is hold your breath and hope your children are still standing there on the side of the road when they blow past your sign.”

“I’m expecting it,” bus driver James Frailey said. “I’m waiting to see are they going to stop or are they not going to stop. Then I finally let (my students) out. It changes the way you do things.”

Frailey said he was once past five times in the same day driving his route in Springfield. There are also daily incidents in Greenbrier and White House.

“Be patient and be patient with us,” Frailey said. “Trust me, we are trying to do it as fast as we can because we understand. People want to get to work, and in the afternoon, people want to get home. We want to get home. Let us get these kids to school safely, and let us get these kids home safely, and then we can all get to where we need to be safely.”

Robertson County Schools is currently not able to prosecute any of the drivers that illegally pass school buses because they do not have enough cameras on the outside of buses to capture license plate numbers, Hinerman said. He is hoping to use grant money to continue installing more cameras this year and eventually create a memorandum of understanding with police to allow them to use the video to cite drivers.

Until then, school officials are urging drivers to slow down and follow the law by not passing school buses to keep students safe.

