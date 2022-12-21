REPORT: Two teens find dead body near Robertson County Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating after teens found a body in a small outbuilding near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News.

Two teens found the body on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Drive just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials told Smokey Barn News the body had probably been there for a few weeks. According to Smokey Barn News, the yet-to-be-identified body was that of a man about 30 to 40 years of age.

Smokey Barn News said the body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification. According to Springfield Police Chief Jason Head, there was no indication of foul play and no reason to believe there is any danger to the community.

Smokey Barn News said it will likely be several days to weeks before the body can be positively identified.

The outbuilding was believed to be an old, abandoned pumping station and appeared the person had been living in the building.

According to officials, the two teens had been fishing at a creek nearby before they discovered the body.

