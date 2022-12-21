Plumbers warn cold blast could crack, burst pipes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Arctic blast forecasted to hit Middle Tennessee this week could be costly for homeowners, with plumbers warning the intense chill is capable of damaging pipes.

Parthenon Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling tells WSMV there are things you can do to repair, like covering or insulating any outdoor pipes and faucets.

Opening cabinets and letting faucets drip are other easy measures to help prevent frozen pipes.

“Making sure everything is not getting wind on it,” Parthenon General Manager Brian Passons said. “They’re small things, they’re not costly, but you can do them to help save you a headache in the long run when a pipe busts inside our house or outside.”

Busted pipes can cause thousands of dollars in water damage, and if that happens, Passons says it’s critical to know where your main water shutoff is.

His team can come out in emergencies to make repairs and limit water trouble.

“It feels great to be able to help people when it’s cold,” Passons said. “We don’t wish it upon them but if something happens we want to be there when they need us.”

With many people headed out of town for the holidays during the worst of the cold weather this week, Parthenon HVAC specialist Ryan Slovinsky says you shouldn’t turn off your heat to save money.

“A lot of people turn their thermostats off to save money but when it’s this cold, you got keep them four more degrees than you’d normally keep it,” Slovinsky said. “Let it roll the whole time you’re out. If your unit goes down, then your pipes crack and pipes freeze. Just keep it at a set temperature that’d you’d normally keep it at.”

Metro Water Services is also standing ready for any water trouble caused by the freezing temperatures.

