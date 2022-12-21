NDOT starts preparing roads for winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) roads crews started preparing for possible winter weather later this week.

On Tuesday, NDOT Assistant Director Phillip Jones said by Wednesday night, road crews will have everything loaded into their 32 salt trucks.

He said if the weather system is going to come in as rain first, they likely will not put out any brine Wednesday. However, if it comes in as snow or ice, they will pre-apply brine Wednesday.

“Then we will have all trucks loaded and the men on standby, ready to start their primary routes Thursday afternoon,” Jones said, “Just not sure on the timing.”

NDOT supplies include 9,000 tons of salt, 40,000 gallons of brine, and 20,000 gallons of calcium chloride on hand.

If it gets below 15 degrees, Jones said they will mix calcium chloride in the rock salt.

“Once you get down below 15, it’s going to be tough for you to have a reaction,” Jones said. “But at that point, what we try to do, we’re going to try to keep it up as it falls.”

