The most dangerous Nashville roads to avoid during winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you must drive in Nashville’s winter weather, what areas should you avoid at all costs?

WSMV4 tracked down the most dangerous spots for drivers when winter weather hits.

“I’m going to be staying home because I’m from Ohio and I know what it’s like,” says one driver off Donelson Pike. “These people down here don’t know how to drive.”

“I have to, to go to work,” said Don Mumpower from Kingston, Tennessee.

WSMV4 requested all calls made to the Nashville Emergency Communications Center when the last winter storm hit over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in January. That data showed almost 140 accidents were reported over two days. Metro Nashville Police at the Hermitage precinct responded to the most with 40 calls.

Five of those were on I-40 eastbound between BNA and Donelson Pike. Three separate crashes were also reported off Old Hickory Boulevard.

Most crashes were reported on I-24 eastbound, which MNPD south precinct officers responded to. First responders went to eight different accidents near Harding Place. On Linbar Drive, right off Harding Place, were another three separate incidents.

If drivers get stranded in their car, first responders say it’s a good idea to have an emergency pack inside. Food, water, a blanket, and even an instant phone charger are some items to add.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.