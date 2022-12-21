Metro Police identify, arrest man who fled from stolen vehicle

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who fled from police in a stolen vehicle a month ago has been identified and taken into custody.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Reginald Harding Jr., 27, evaded arrest in November after crashing into a car during heavy traffic. Harding was driving a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger when he hit the other vehicle at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike.

Police said Harding abandoned the car and fled the scene, which police discovered on Shiaway Court. Harding left behind two digital scales, two cell phones and more than a pound of marijuana.

Police were able to analyze the cell phones and identify Harding as the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Harding was arrested on Monday, Dec. 20, after a brief foot chase at his home. During his arrest, police recovered a loaded Glock pistol, four bottles of promethazine, nearly four pounds of marijuana, 43 oxycodone pills, a digital scale, and $12,000 cash.

Police charged Harding with vehicle theft, two counts of marijuana possession for resale, possession of oxycodone for resale, felony evading arrest, and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

Harding posted his bond, which was set at $69,500, and was released from jail at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

