Metro PD investigate fatal shooting following self-defense claim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating a self-defense claim made after the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man.

On Tuesday night, 26-year-old Alcapone Branch was accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Jamie Whitehead in the 600 block of Sylvan Street at the James Cayce Homes.

Officials said Branch, who lives in a nearby apartment, reported that he and Whitehead had just returned from a store when Whitehead allegedly began threatening him.

According to a witness, Whitehead drew a gun first, prior to Branch drawing his weapon and firing.

Whitehead was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Branch ran away from the scene and was eventually found by Metro Police. He told officials he left the gun behind an apartment building after he ran from the scene.

Metro Police said Branch’s gun has not been recovered and that no firearm was found on Whitehead or at the scene.

Before police arrived, officials said there was a crowd of onlookers seen leaning over Whitehead’s body.

Detectives are investigating whether or not someone from the crowd may have removed the gun from the scene.

Branch was charged with felon in possession of a weapon and evidence tampering.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is continuing and detectives will staff the final results with the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.