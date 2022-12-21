Metro Development and Housing Agency opens wait lists for affordable properties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) opened up wait lists for some of their affordable properties.

Starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, anyone who has a disability or is at least 62 years old, can apply to live at Edgefield Manor and Madison Towers.

The properties, located in East Nashville and Madison, are two of MDHA’s properties for elderly and disabled people.

Anyone who is currently on the waiting list for these properties will need to re-apply.

You can fill out an application online anytime between noon on December 20 and 3 p.m. on January 10th.

You can apply here: http://www.nashville-mdha.org/applyforhousing/

