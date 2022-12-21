Metro Council moves forward on Titans Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday night, the Metro Council approved the non-binding term sheet for a new, enclosed stadium for the Tennessee Titans as well as a 1% increase for the Hotel Occupancy Tax to help pay for the deal.

Two-thirds of the Metro Council voted in favor of the new $2.1 billion Titans Stadium. Before Tuesday night’s vote, there was a lot of discussion from the council on the various amendments that were made during Monday’s budget finance committee.

Amendment III, which failed, would have moved $50 million from the state’s portion of funding to help the department of child services with their ongoing issues of not adequately caring for children in their care.

Some council members who were not ready to vote in favor said negotiations still needed to be fleshed out more.

“As we move toward the end of negotiations with the Titans, I remain deeply committed to putting Nashville taxpayers first, and I will not compromise on our core principles,” said Mayor John Cooper. “This deal is about way more than football. It’s about what is best for Nashville’s financial future.”

Cooper also released the following statement:

“By getting out of a lease that has become a billion-dollar liability, tonight’s vote is an enormous step toward a better future for Nashville’s neighborhoods and families. Metro will now be in a much stronger position to increase the investments in our fundamental neighborhood priorities—good schools, safe streets, affordable housing, new and improved infrastructure, reliable city services, parks and greenways and more – rather than putting good money after bad in a deteriorating stadium. I am grateful to Metro Council for their careful consideration of this deal, and ultimate vote of confidence. In particular, I’d like to thank the East Bank Committee for their hard work and scrupulous review of the proposal. I am proud of the transparency and robust community engagement throughout this process which included over 30 separate Council and neighborhood meetings, and answers to over 100 detailed questions submitted to my office by Council Members. I am pleased that after a thorough review of the plan, a strong majority agree this deal is a win for Nashville taxpayers.”

In May, Cooper made the following seven commitments to residents and any potential deal with the Titans. Tuesday night’s deal, which passed Metro Council with over 70% support, met all of them:

Metro will not raise sales tax or property tax to pay for a new stadium. The Titans and visitors to the stadium campus will be the primary funding source for stadium construction. The Titans, not taxpayers, will cover any construction cost overruns. Unlike in the current lease, the Titans will take on the financial responsibility of maintaining the stadium. Metro will not sell any public land to finance the stadium. The campus will provide high-paying jobs, green space, and affordable housing. Any new agreement will result in the Titans staying in Nashville for the long haul.

“The new deal gets us off the hook and goes to the team.” Cooper continued in a press conference he held during the Metro Council Meeting. “For the original deal, the team put in nothing. This deal, the team is putting in the biggest share of the money and the hotel tax and then users in the stadium going forward.”

The Titans also released a statement on the approval of the proposed new stadium term sheet and 1% hotel/motel occupancy tax increase.

“For several years now, we have been searching for a responsible and sustainable solution to a growing, unfunded taxpayer liability. We’re thankful for Council’s support in bringing us one step closer to removing taxpayer risk from the stadium forever, while creating a long-lasting, transformational stadium that both entertains and serves its community year-round. We look forward to continuing conversations with the City, Metro Council, Sports Authority, and community as we complete discussions in the new year.”

