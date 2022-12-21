First Alert Forecast: Major Winter Blast Late Thursday

First Alert Weather Days in effect for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for extreme cold and possible snow.

Winter Weather Advisory 6pm Thursday to 6am Friday for areas of north of I-40.

Wind Chill Warning 10pm Thursday to 12noon Friday.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a stray sprinkle or two and lows in the lower 40s.

TOMORROW’S SNOW

The first part of Thursday will be calm but expect the wind to increase into the afternoon with some spots getting a shower or two.

An arctic cold front will bring a quick change over from rain to snow across the Mid State Thursday late afternoon into the evening and through early Thursday night.

START TIME:

WEST OF I-65: 5/6 PM, NASHVILLE: 7/8 PM, PLATEAU: 8/9 PM

Snow tapers off before Midnight in most areas with around an inch or less for most of the Mid State, though some higher elevations could get a little more.

DANGEROUS COLD & WIND

A rapid surge of cold air Thursday night will bring temperatures down to the single digits by Friday morning and a potential flash freeze on roadways.

Winds gust between 30-40 mph Friday morning and bring wind chill values down between -10° to -15°.

Highs on Friday only make it back in the teens with winds still gusting over 30 mph and wind chill values below zero.

Christmas Eve stays cold with highs in the lower 20s and upper teens, but we’ll see sunshine.

Temperatures stay in the 20s on Christmas Day and the wind will finally start to relax.

Looking for a nice ‘warm-up’ back into the 30s and 40s early next week. Mainly dry with some isolated showers Monday.

