First Alert Forecast: Major Weather Changes Late Thursday

A nice calm Wednesday is on tap for the Mid State today with a decent amount of sunshine to start off our day.

We will see clouds gradually increase as we head into the afternoon with temperatures topping off in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a stray sprinkle or two and lows in the lower 40s.

TOMORROW’S SNOW

The first part of our Thursday stays calm, but expect the wind to increase as we head into the afternoon and some spots will even see a shower or two.

An arctic cold front will bring a quick change over from rain to snow across the Mid State Thursday evening and through early Thursday night.

START TIME:

WEST OF I-65: 5/6 PM, NASHVILLE: 7/8 PM, PLATEAU: 8/9 PM

Snow tapers off before Midnight in most areas with around an inch or less for most of the Mid State, though some hire elevations could get a little more.

DANGEROUS COLD & WIND

A rapid surge of cold air Thursday night will bring temperatures down to the single digits by Friday morning and a potential flash freeze on roadways.

Winds gust between 30-40 mph Friday morning and bring wind chill values down between -10° to -15°.

Highs on Friday only make it back in the teens with winds still gusting over 30 mph and wind chill values below zero.

Christmas Eve stays cold with highs in the lower 20s and upper teens, but we’ll see some good sunshine.

Temperatures stay in the 20s on Christmas Day and the wind will finally start to relax.

Looking for a nice ‘warm-up’ back into the 30s and 40s early next week.

