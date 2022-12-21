Deadly crash closes interstate in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles ended with one person dead early Wednesday morning in Clarksville.

According to Clarksville Police, three vehicles crashed on I-24 East, near Rossview Road, around 6:15 a.m. and they have confirmed at least one person has died. The status of the other motorists involved is unknown.

The eastbound side of I-24 is closed at Rossview Road for the fatal crash investigation and for crews to recover the wreckage. Commuters are asked to find alternate routes until the interstate can re-open.

