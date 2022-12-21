$3.2 million music venue coming to Murfreesboro after city closes on purchase of land

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Murfreesboro finalized a land purchase from Notes Live Development with Sunset on the Stones River on Medical Center Parkway for the development of Bourbon Brothers venues.

“We are pleased to close on the transfer of land for this exciting agreement to bring high-quality entertainment featuring live music,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “The development will add an attractive amenity to our City. We cannot wait to see construction get underway along with necessary infrastructure enhancements to Medical Center Parkway.”

The Notes Live Founder and CEO JW Roth said the development is expected to break ground in January along the Stones River.

On Dec. 8, the Murfreesboro City Council voted to approve the sale and authorized Mayor McFarland and City Manager Tindall to complete the closing.

“This significant development in the Gateway will bring an important economic development on a parcel that has long been vacant and will be an economic asset for the City for many years to come,” Tindall said. “The project will include an outdoor concert amphitheater and an indoor venue for entertainment and dining in Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern. The development of these dining and entertainment venues will bring vibrancy to the City and help develop a unique brand that will spur future development on surrounding parcels.”

Construction of Bourbon Brothers and Boot Barn Hall is estimated to take 18 months and the amphitheater 20 to 24 months following design approval by the Planning Commission. Construction is anticipated to start in early 2023 with site grading and utility installation.

The multi-million-dollar Sunset on the Stones River amphitheater will host large touring acts on a live music entertainment campus featuring firepit suites alongside stadium-style seating and causal lawn seating. The full-service restaurant will include a tasting room, a rooftop patio, and an integrated large outdoor patio.

