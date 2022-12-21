2 deaths related to flu reported by TN Department of Health


By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two pediatric influenza-related deaths have been reported from Dec. 4 through Dec. 10, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

According to a report, the percentage of patients with influenza-like illness visiting the Tennessee clinic sites is two-thirds higher than the CDC’s baseline at 3.1% The TN Department of Health reported that the percentage was 9.2%

The TN Department of Health said that influenza-like illness is defined as a fever of 100 degrees or higher with a cough and/or sore throat.

