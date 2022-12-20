Wilson County Commission votes to deny rezoning request

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Commission voted to deny the request to rezone a proposed development on Lone Oak Road in Wilson County.

More than a dozen people spoke out against the rezoning request during the public hearing session of the meeting. Several long-time and new homeowners on Lone Oak Road say they did not want to see this come to fruition for several reasons including tractor-trailer traffic congestion, flooding, and blasting concerns.

“You’re going to turn this neighborhood into a warehouse zone,” said Micah Forrest, during the public hearing session.

The county’s planning commission approved moving forward with the request for the land use, but Monday night commissioners voted 19-4 with two absences. People who live in the area say the road is very narrow and tractor-trailers use it as a thorough knocking down mailboxes and fences.

The landowner and the developer attended the meeting, and both were in full support of the zoning request. They spoke out during the public hearing session promising to address the flooding concerns by redirecting the water to the south end of the property. They also mentioned expanding the entrances to the warehouses to help with traffic flow for the tractor-trailers.

“My buyer has a plan for flooding,” said Bob Lannom, the landowner.

Moments after the vote, many of the residents against the proposal cheered and clapped knowing that this project they’d been fighting against would not come to fruition.

