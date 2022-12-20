WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense


This video may be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion is advised.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12.

Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: VIDEO: TBI investigating after Metro Police fatally shoot man who entered existing crime scene

Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple Street. A video provided by the DA’s office shows Williams pull out a weapon and fire several times.

“The officers’ actions were justified in protecting themselves and other citizens in the area,” according to the DA’s office. “We are requesting that the TBI close this case and no further action be taken.”

District Attorney General Glenn Funk wrote in a letter to a TBI agent that the officers’ actions were not only in justifiable self-defense of themselves, but also in defense of each other and in defense of one or more private citizens whose lives were placed in jeopardy by Williams.

