WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12.

Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers.

Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple Street. A video provided by the DA’s office shows Williams pull out a weapon and fire several times.

“The officers’ actions were justified in protecting themselves and other citizens in the area,” according to the DA’s office. “We are requesting that the TBI close this case and no further action be taken.”

District Attorney General Glenn Funk wrote in a letter to a TBI agent that the officers’ actions were not only in justifiable self-defense of themselves, but also in defense of each other and in defense of one or more private citizens whose lives were placed in jeopardy by Williams.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.