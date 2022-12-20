Silver Alert issued for missing Robertson County woman


Pauline Campbell
Pauline Campbell(TBI)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Robertson County.

Pauline Campbell is 5 feet tall, weighs about 115 pounds with brown or gray hair and green eyes. TBI says she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home without assistance.

Contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see her.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nashville skyline in January 2021.
‘Night Mayor’ to crack down on noise, cleanliness in downtown Nashville
UpRise Nashville helps woman get a job
Nashville faith-based program helps mother of 8 reach career goal
The new Nashville Music Note is ready for New Year's Eve.
Nashville’s Music Note receives final touches before NYE
COVID-19
MPHD to end COVID-19 Strike Team operations