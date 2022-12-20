Silver Alert issued for missing Robertson County woman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Robertson County.
Pauline Campbell is 5 feet tall, weighs about 115 pounds with brown or gray hair and green eyes. TBI says she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home without assistance.
Contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see her.
