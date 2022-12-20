‘Night Mayor’ to crack down on noise, cleanliness in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Mayor John Cooper has appointed Nashville’s first director of nightlife, a position created to address chaotic behavior after the sun goes down in the Music City.

Benton McDonough, executive director of the Metro-Nashville Beer Board, was appointed to the position.

“The new role in my office will serve as a key liaison to neighborhood residents and the nightlife industry to address quality of life issues like cleanliness, noise (and) safety,” Cooper wrote in a Tweet.

A key complaint among residents are noisy party buses, according to Safe Fun Nashville, a coalition of downtown residents, businesses owners and community members who want to make the area safer and quieter.

“Those who live, play, work, and worship downtown have felt a rapid decline in quality of life as Nashville’s nightlife spirals out of control,” Jim Schmitz, co-organizer of Safe Fun Nashville, said in a media release. “Entertainment transportation vehicles litter our streets, bringing with them excessive noise, traffic issues, safety hazards, and behavior that’s just not acceptable for any reputable city.”

McDonough will work with various government agencies to create appropriate responses and solutions downtown issues, while also bringing additional resources to downtown Nashville, according to Safe Fun Nashville.

“For years, we have been waiting and calling for change,” Schmitz added. “Entertainment transportation vehicle operators directly contribute to the erosion of safety and destruction of Nashville’s reputation.”

WSMV has reached out to Cooper’s office for more information about what issues are a priority.

