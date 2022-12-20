Nashville’s Music Note receives final touches before NYE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New Year’s Eve in Nashville is known for large crowds enjoying great music, food, and dancing while the next year is ushered in by a countdown to midnight.

Central to Nashville’s New Year’s Eve festivities is the Music Note Drop, where the 16-foot, 400-pound musical note is lowered upon downtown Nashville as the clock strikes midnight.

The finishing touches have just been applied to this year’s Music Note and the company charged with fabricating the structure will be showing it off on Tuesday. The Note is expected to contain more than 28,140 LED pixels across three-dimensional video boards.

This year’s bash will begin on December 31 at 7 p.m. and will include LIVE music from Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Bellerini.

