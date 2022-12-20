MPHD to end COVID-19 Strike Team operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Public Health Department officials announced Tuesday its COVID-19 Strike team will cease operations as some health experts warn of a potential surge in illness over the holiday season.

The team will end operations Dec. 31, according to a media release. The Strike Team, which offers COVID-19 boosters, testing and flu shots in community locations, will offer opportunities to the public to receive those services at multiple locations across the city through the end of December, the release said.

COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and flu shots are available free of charge at Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) clinics by appointment. At-home test kits can also be picked up at any of MPHD’s clinics. PCR testing will not be available through MPHD starting Jan. 1.

Doctors will still be required to report cases of COVID-19 to the Metro Public Health Department.

“While COVID-19 is still a serious issue in our community, the response from the Metro Public Health Department will shift to mirror the way we respond to other serious, endemic illnesses,” Director of Health Dr. Gill Wright said. “Vaccines and boosters are very effective at preventing the most serious effects of COVID-19. We encourage everyone to stay up to date on their vaccinations to best protect against hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.”

MPHD will no longer be publishing weekly COVID-19 surveillance reports as COVID-19 shifts to a more endemic virus, the release said. Wastewater surveillance will continue, allowing MPHD to gauge the severity of the virus in the community.

Since mid-2020 when the Strike Team was initially formed, more than 1,300 events have been held offering COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 booster doses and flu shots.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.