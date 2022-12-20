Mom concerned charter school won’t alter bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother is concerned her child is going to be hit by a car while walking more than a half mile along a busy road everyday home from the bus stop.

Jenny Long said her son’s charter school, Strive Collegiate Academy, is refusing to change the bus stop location after their family moved to a new Hermitage home.

“I’m not looking for door to door service for my child,” Long said. “I don’t mind him walking. There is actually a sidewalk that he will be able to walk all the way home and into his subdivision. I just want him across Lebanon (Pike).”

The seventh grader currently has to walk along Andrew Jackson Parkway and Lebanon Pike from a bus stop near their old house, Long said. That includes crossing at least five intersections on the four-lane roads.

Long said she’s been calling and emailing Strive for their bus stop to change for more than a month but keeps being told the stop cannot be changed in the middle of the school year. Her concerns only got worse after a man was hit and killed nearby last week.

“Normally, the little red stop sign comes out, and that is supposed to protect the children from cars. My son doesn’t get that,” Long said. “They’re wanting him to walk across the street without any help. That is a big main road right there and one wrong look or turn, or misread signs, it could be very deadly for my son.”

The charter school said it tried two other bus options, but both would have gone over the state’s limit of 90-minute trips. It also offered a free after-school program, but Long said she would not be able to pick her son up from it every day.

“If my son’s safety was number one to them, they would be making sure he got across that street,” Long said. “They wouldn’t be turning us down like no regards to his life.”

