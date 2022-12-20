Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out.

According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue South and Demonbreun Street on Saturday, December 17. The victims told police that a man ran up and opened the passenger door. The affidavit identifies the man as 48-year-old Kenyata Burris.

Burris then is accused of trying to enter the vehicle by dragging the woman in the passenger seat out onto the ground. The women inside the vehicle were forced to actively fight to keep Burris out of the vehicle and sustained several injuries.

He then ran around and jumped on the hood of the car and began screaming at the women inside. The victims told police they honked the horn a number of times before security caught wind of the attack and responded. The security guards removed Burris from the hood of the car and detained him until the police arrived.

Burris told police he was being chased and tried to jump in the first car he came across. He was arrested and charged with attempted burglary of a vehicle and vandalism.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.