First Alert Forecast: Milder Trend Before Dangerous Cold Takes Over On Friday

*** First Alert Weather Days remain in effect for this Thursday through Sunday/Christmas Day. Dangerously cold air with especially biting wind chills will begin to overtake Middle Tennessee starting late Thursday night. Rain will turn to snow showers late Thursday night into Friday. A few roads may become slick by early Friday with minor snowfall accumulations. Frigid weather precautions should be completed as soon as possible.

Tonight will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures tumble back to around freezing. By early Tuesday morning, a sprinkle or shower will be possible over far southern Middle Tennessee with temperatures there in the mid-upper 30s.

Tuesday afternoon will begin relatively cloudy, but by afternoon some sunshine will return.

Milder weather’s in store for Wednesday.

Thursday will be milder still, but with more clouds and a few light rain showers possible.

However, Thursday night, major weather changes will overtake Middle Tennessee. An Arctic cold front will pass through. Very gusty northwest wind will follow the front. Rain showers will quickly turn to a brief burst of sleet and then all snow. By early Friday morning, a dusting to an inch of snow will be possible in some areas. An additional inch or so of snow may fall on the Cumberland Plateau on Friday, as strong winds continue to ascend the higher terrain there.

From that point on, the main story will be the dangerous cold. Temperatures will remain below freezing from late Thursday night until Monday afternoon. Air temperatures will tumble into the single digits early Saturday and Sunday mornings. The wind chill will be below zero at times, as well.

Any remaining cold weather precautions should be completed without delay.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.