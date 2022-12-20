First Alert Forecast: Calm and Cloudy Before the Cold

A couple of isolated pockets of drizzle to start off our Tuesday across the Mid State, most of which are south of I-40 this morning.

We’ll fight the cloud cover through this afternoon with at least some breaks of sunshine expected and temperatures topping off in the upper 40s to maybe near 50 in some spots. Tonight will be cold with lows dropping down into the 20s, but it’s nothing compared to what’s coming.

More clouds are expected for our Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 50s in the afternoon.

A strong cold front is the big weather store for the week with rain starting in the Mid-State late in the day on Thursday but changing over to a brief burst of snow Thursday night and into early Friday morning. We’re expecting little snow accumulation across the Mid State with most areas staying under that 1-inch mark. The bigger story is the shot of arctic air coming behind the front.

Highs during the day on Thursday will be in the lower 50s, but we’ll see temperatures PLUMMET overnight to near, if not into the single digits. That quick temperature drop can easily cause a flash freeze on any wet and untreated roadways. Icy conditions are definitely in the cards for our Friday morning. The wind is also going to be a big factor Friday morning with sustained wind speeds of 20-30 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph. Wind chill values will be well below zero Friday morning.

Temperatures Friday afternoon only make it back into the mid teens and best with lows Friday night right back down into the single digits.

Cold air hangs with us right through the holiday weekend with highs in the low 20s Christmas Eve and the upper 20s on Christmas Day. Overnight lows Christmas Eve will still drop into the single digits.

