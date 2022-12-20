Almost 7,000 children will receive gifts from Last Minute Toy Store


6 inmates were allowed to help volunteer at the Last Minute Toy Store, and as a surprise, they were able to pick out gifts for their families at home.
By Lydia Fielder
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of children in Davidson County will wake up to Christmas presents thanks to the Last Minute Toy Store.

Monday was the biggest day in the store’s 29-year history.

Highland Park Church partners with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for the annual event.

For parents and guardians who missed the deadline for Nashville’s other charities, it was their last chance to get free presents for their family members.

In total, the store has served 6,920 children from 2,646 families in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family dog sent to Saudi Arabia.JPG
Airline mistake sends Nashville-bound dog to Saudi Arabia
Complaint against furniture store
WSMV4 helps customer get refund from furniture business
Music city men's chorus to showcase talents
Music city men's chorus to showcase talents
Inmates help with last-minute toy shop
Inmates help with last minute toy shop