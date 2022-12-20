Almost 7,000 children will receive gifts from Last Minute Toy Store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of children in Davidson County will wake up to Christmas presents thanks to the Last Minute Toy Store.

Monday was the biggest day in the store’s 29-year history.

Highland Park Church partners with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for the annual event.

For parents and guardians who missed the deadline for Nashville’s other charities, it was their last chance to get free presents for their family members.

In total, the store has served 6,920 children from 2,646 families in 2022.

