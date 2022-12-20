5 violins stolen from local business in Berry Hill

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five violins were reported stolen from The Violin Shop, a store in the Berry Hill neighborhood of Nashville.

The store posted on its Facebook page that its shop was broken into on Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and that the intruder busted their front door with a sledgehammer.

The five instruments that were taken were German/Czech trade violins from circa 1900 to 1930. One of the violins was a Da Salo model with a carved head of “Pan, God of the Wild” and the other four were Guarneri models, according to the store.

The store said all of the instruments have stamps on their bridge that either has “The Violin Shop” or “The Fiddle Mercantile” and are fully set up.

The Violin Shop said that they would be open for regular business hours on Monday and would continue with their Christmas Carol Playalong.

If anyone has any information about the break-in and about the incident or if they see the instruments posted anywhere for sale, they should contact Brandon Godman at 859-391-9290, The Violin Shop at 615-662-1570, or the Berry Hill Police Department at 615-414-6642

