Thief steals vintage collectibles from East Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for someone caught on video breaking into a toy store in East Nashville.

The owners of IC Toys Nashville said the thief walked away with thousands of dollars of vintage toys.

The front door of the business that was shattered on Sunday morning has been replaced, but IC Toys Nashville owners said someone used a sledge hammer to steal more than $50,000 of toys they can’t replace.

“He smashes in the door and goes under the bar,” Andrea Evens, owner of IC Toys Nashville, said.

She said it all happened within minutes. The surveillance video showed someone smashing through the front door of her toy story.

“We got a call from Titan Tattoo, our neighbors, saying that someone had smashed in our door, so we pulled up the cameras,” Evens said.

She saw the person pushing t heir way into the store seconds later using a sledge hammer to smash open display cases.

“There was more than once comic that was stolen, some graded comics and a bunch of vintage Star Wards cards, a lot of autographs,” Evens said. “We had a Carrie Fisher autograph in there.”

Evens said the person not only stole more than $50,000 of one-of-a-kind collectables, they also caused thousands of dollars of damage.

“It’s going to be a few thousand dollars at least,” Evens said.

Evens said there was one thing they didn’t take.

“They never even went near the register. I just don’t know what they were thinking,” Evens said.

She said she’s spending hours cleaning up the store, but she still can’t believe what happened.

“I don’t know. I guess I’m still in shock,” Evens said.

While Metro Police look for the person shows in the video, owners are working to re-stock their shelves.

