TBI: Missing 1-year-old Fayetteville boy found safe

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the missing boy out of Lincoln County was located and is safe.

The TBI issued an Amber Alert early Monday morning for 1-year-old Roberto Godinez III who was believed to be with 25-year-old Roberto Godinez II, the boy’s father. Agents think they may be traveling in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 with a Tennessee license plate: D055UT.

The search for Godinez II continues as agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated kidnapping, once he is taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.