One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County

By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound side of the interstate was closed for some time while deadly crash detectives worked the scene and crews recovered the vehicle.

This was the second deadly crash on Middle Tennessee roads Monday morning. The first occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Briley Parkway.

