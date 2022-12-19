Man killed in stabbing near Arts District in Nashville
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead after he was stabbed by a woman near the Art District in Nashville, according to officials on the scene.
On Sunday evening, Metro Nashville Police received a call about a stabbing at Church Street and 4th Avenue North around 6 p.m.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The woman was arrested after the stabbing. No more information was made available.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.