Man killed after stabbing near Arts District in Nashville


By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man had died after he was stabbed by a woman near the Art District in Nashville, according to officials on the scene.

On Sunday evening, Metro Police received a call about a stabbing at Church Street and 4th Avenue North around 6 p.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The woman was arrested after the stabbing

A crew member with WSMV 4 is on the scene. WSMV 4 will keep you updated as more information comes out.

