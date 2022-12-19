Man killed after stabbing near Arts District in Nashville
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man had died after he was stabbed by a woman near the Art District in Nashville, according to officials on the scene.
On Sunday evening, Metro Police received a call about a stabbing at Church Street and 4th Avenue North around 6 p.m.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The woman was arrested after the stabbing
A crew member with WSMV 4 is on the scene. WSMV 4 will keep you updated as more information comes out.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.